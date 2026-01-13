IMD issues red warning for severe cold wave, dense fog across north India

A harsh cold wave continues to sweep across north India, pushing night temperatures close to freezing and triggering red warnings in key states. Dense fog is compounding disruptions, while southern states brace for spells of rain.

What is the IMD’s latest warning for north India?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for severe cold wave and dense fog conditions in Punjab and Haryana for January 13. Large parts of northwest India are likely to witness biting cold, reduced visibility and frost in isolated areas. From January 14, warnings are expected to ease slightly to yellow, though cold wave and fog conditions may persist.

How severe is the cold in Punjab and Haryana?

Several locations in Punjab and Haryana recorded near-freezing minimum temperatures. Gurugram and Bathinda saw temperatures drop to around 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar, Faridkot and Gurdaspur hovered close to 2 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Narnaul emerged as the coldest spot, with many districts reporting minimums well below normal for this time of year.

Where is dense fog likely to disrupt movement?

Dense to very dense fog is forecast over parts of Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan, with patchy fog expected across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Visibility during early morning hours is likely to remain poor, affecting road, rail and air travel across several regions.

Which regions face cold waves or cold day conditions next?

The IMD expects cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh through January 13. Cold wave conditions are also likely over Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh over the next few days, with eastern states such as Odisha and Jharkhand also seeing a sharp dip in temperatures later this week.

What is the weather outlook for Delhi?

Delhi continues to shiver under intense cold, with minimum temperatures expected to remain between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius. For Tuesday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for cold wave conditions, along with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours at several locations across the city.

What weather pattern is unfolding in South India?

In contrast to the freezing conditions in the north, southern states are witnessing a wet spell. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal region have received rainfall under the influence of the northeast monsoon. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue over the next week, with heavy showers likely in isolated districts.