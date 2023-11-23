Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

After India's disappointing loss in the final against Australia, Team India and their fans were in tatters. Rohit Sharma was seen sobbing quietly and looked dejected on multiple occasions whenever the broadcasters' cameras panned towards him.





With days passing by and India in action again, the fans are ready to cheer Team India. Though the seniors from the World Cup are not part of India's first series after the World Cup, the chances of their return are certain during India's tour of South Africa, which starts on December 10.

However, if the reports have to be believed, the designated India captain across formats, Rohit Sharma, has communicated with chief selector Ajit Agarkar that he won't play T20 International matches.

"It is not a new development. Rohit hasn't played any T20Is in the past one year as the focus was on ODI World Cup. He had extensive discussions with the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar in this regard. He has himself volunteered to stay away from T20Is. It has been Rohit's call," news agency PTI quoted a BCCI source.





With the next World Cup just six months away and Hardik Pandya's fragile built, India need a player who can lead from front and Rohit Sharma could be the apt player for that.

His fearless approach could also be useful for Team India at the top. The 36-year-old India skipper has played 148 T20Is, scoring 3853 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140 with four hundred.

"I want to see Rohit Sharma as a captain in the T20 World Cup. Yes, Hardik Pandya has captained in T20Is, but I still want to see Rohit Sharma captain in the T20 World Cup," said former India captain Gautam Gambhir.

“In this World Cup, he has showed that with his batting. If Rohit Sharma is picked, Virat Kohli will automatically get picked. If Rohit Sharma decides to play the T20 World Cup, he should be selected as a captain and not just as a batter," Gambhir added.

Rohit Sharma International career



Batting Career Summary Format M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 52 88 9 3677 212 46.54 6534 56.27 10 1 16 394 77 ODI 262 254 36 10709 264 49.12 11644 91.97 31 3 55 993 323 T20I 148 140 15 3853 118 30.82 2767 139.25 4 0 29 348 182 IPL 243 238 28 6211 109 29.58 4776 130.05 1 0 42 554 257 *stats cricbuzz.com



Rohit Sharma IPL career over the years However, Rohit hasn't played a single game in the shortest format since India's T20 World Cup semi-final exit in November 2022. Hardik Pandya has mostly led the Indian team in T20Is since then.*stats cricbuzz.com