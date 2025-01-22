Business Standard

India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: India win the toss, opt to bowl first

India vs England 1st T20 live updates: Multiple players from both sides, including Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and English coach Brendon McCullum, will try to draw inspiration from their time play

Image Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Indian cricket team is all set to host England in the first T20 of the five-match series at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22. This will be the first white-ball assignment for both teams in 2025 and is likely to be a bat-vs-bat contest, as both India and England have adopted the explosive play style across formats over the years. Notably, the biggest reason for this cricketing approach is England’s “Bazball” strategy, which they adopted in Test cricket under coach Brendon McCullum. Now, with McCullum also holding the position of England’s white-ball head coach, we can expect some fireworks at Eden Gardens today.
 
As far as team composition is concerned, the returning pacer Mohammed Shami will be in the spotlight for the Indian side, while players like Axar Patel and Sanju Samson are also on the list of players to watch out for. For England, who already announced their playing 11 on Tuesday, the return of skipper Jos Buttler and pacer Jofra Archer will be among the key talking points during the match.  India won the toss and invited England to bat first.
 
India vs England 1st T20: Playing 11
 
India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
 
England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 
India vs England head-to-head in T20s
 
In head-to-head records, the Suryakumar Yadav-led men in blue lead Jos Buttler-led England by 13 wins to 11 losses.
  • Total matches played: 24
  • India won: 13
  • England won: 11
  • No result: 0 
India vs England 1st T20 live toss: The coin flip between India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Jos Buttler is at 6:30 pm IST today.
 
1st T20: India vs England live telecast in India
 
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 1st T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the India vs England match with Hindi commentary in India.
 
1st T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India
 
Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream the India vs England match in the 1st T20 on its app and website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England 1st T20 live score and match updates here.
 
6:40 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for the match

6:31 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: India win the toss

India win the toss and opts to bowl first.
6:29 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

The toss for the first T20 between India and England is now underway.
6:25 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Shami ready for return

Indian ace pacer Md Shami is all set to return to international cricket today, but is he fully fit for India's lengthy white ball session in coming days? Only time will tell.
6:15 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the first T20 between India is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.

 
6:01 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the 1st T20 between India and England at Eden Gardens. Will the men in blue continue his purple match in T20 format, or will the three lions pull one over the hosts? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team T20 cricket

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

