IND vs ENG 2024 Tests: KL Rahul won't keep wickets - Rahul Dravid

Ahead of India vs England 2024 Test series, the biggest question doing the rounds on Rohit Sharma's choice for the keeper behind the wickets. Amid the Ishan Kishan omission from India squad, the choice was KL Rahul, KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel.

Ahead of the Hyderabad Test, head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that KL Rahul won't keep wickets and it would be KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel.

In Hyderabad on Tuesday, Dravid stated, "Rahul will not be playing as a wicketkeeper in this series and we are clear about that in the selection itself."

"We have chosen two additional wicketkeepers, and Rahul, of course, performed admirably for us in South Africa and was a major factor in our series draw. "But considering five Test matches and playing in these conditions the selection will be between the two other keepers we have."

More to follow