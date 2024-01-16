India vs England Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming, squads

India and England are set to clash for the five-match Test series starting January 25. The riveting battle between bat and ball is expected, given that England's 'bazeball' cricket will be put to an intense test on the Indian wickets, where the ball is expected to turn from the first session of the match. In the Stokes-McCullum era, England have been playing a different brand of cricket during the five-day game and made it result-oriented.

India vs England Test venues

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs England Tests 2024 full schedule, match timings Date Match Time (IST) Venue 25th – 29th January 1st Test 09:30:00 Hyderabad 2nd – 6th February 2nd Test 09:30:00 Vizag 15th – 19th February 3rd Test 09:30:00 Rajkot 23rd – 27th February 4th Test 09:30:00 Ranchi 7th – 11th March 5th Test 09:30:00 Dharamsala



India vs England Tests 2024 squads





India squad for first Two Test matches

India squad for first two tests Player name Role Rohit Sharma (C ) Batter Shubman Gill Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul (wk) Wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel (wk) Wicket-keeper batter R Ashwin Spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja Spin bowler Axar Patel Spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav Spin bowler Mohd. Siraj Pacer Mukesh Kumar Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (VC) Pacer Avesh Khan Pacer

England squad for five-match Test series vs India



England squad for five-match Test series vs India Player name Role Ben Stokes (C) Batter Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler James Anderson Pacer Gus Atkinson Pacer Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter Shoaib Bashir Spin bowler Harry Brook Batter Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner Jack Leach Left-arm spinner Ollie Pope Batter Ollie Robinson Pacer Joe Root Batter Mark Wood Pacer





IND vs ENG 2024 Test series live streaming and telecast: When and Where to watch

When will the India vs England Test series begin?

The India vs England Test series will begin on January 25, 2024.

What will be the venue of IND vs ENG 1st Test?

The first Test between India vs England will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

At what time will the India vs England Test matches begin?

The India vs England Test matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG live toss take place?

The live toss between India and England during the five-match Test series will take place at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs England Test matches in India?

Sports 18 will live telecast India vs England Test matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of IND vs ENG test matches?

Jio Cinemas will live telecast India vs England Test matches in India.