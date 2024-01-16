India vs England Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming, squads

India and England are set to clash for the five-match Test series starting January 25. The riveting battle between bat and ball is expected, given that England's 'bazeball' cricket will be put to an intense test on the Indian wickets, where the ball is expected to turn from the first session of the match. In the Stokes-McCullum era, England have been playing a different brand of cricket during the five-day game and made it result-oriented.
India vs England Test venues
- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
- Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
- Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
- JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
- Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|India vs England Tests 2024 full schedule, match timings
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|25th – 29th January
|1st Test
|09:30:00
|Hyderabad
|2nd – 6th February
|2nd Test
|09:30:00
|Vizag
|15th – 19th February
|3rd Test
|09:30:00
|Rajkot
|23rd – 27th February
|4th Test
|09:30:00
|Ranchi
|7th – 11th March
|5th Test
|09:30:00
|Dharamsala
India vs England Tests 2024 squads
India squad for first Two Test matches
|India squad for first two tests
|Player name
|Role
|Rohit Sharma (C )
|Batter
|Shubman Gill
|Batter
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Batter
|Virat Kohli
|Batter
|Shreyas Iyer
|Batter
|KL Rahul (wk)
|Wicket-keeper batter
|KS Bharat (wk)
|Wicket-keeper batter
|Dhruv Jurel (wk)
|Wicket-keeper batter
|R Ashwin
|Spin bowler
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Spin bowler
|Axar Patel
|Spin bowler
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Spin bowler
|Mohd. Siraj
|Pacer
|Mukesh Kumar
|Pacer
|Jasprit Bumrah (VC)
|Pacer
|Avesh Khan
|Pacer
England squad for five-match Test series vs India
|England squad for five-match Test series vs India
|Player name
|Role
|Ben Stokes (C)
|Batter
|Rehan Ahmed
|Spin bowler
|James Anderson
|Pacer
|Gus Atkinson
|Pacer
|Jonny Bairstow
|Wicket-keeper batter
|Shoaib Bashir
|Spin bowler
|Harry Brook
|Batter
|Zak Crawley
|Batter
|Ben Duckett
|Batter
|Ben Foakes
|Wicket-keeper batter
|Tom Hartley
|Left-arm spinner
|Jack Leach
|Left-arm spinner
|Ollie Pope
|Batter
|Ollie Robinson
|Pacer
|Joe Root
|Batter
|Mark Wood
|Pacer
IND vs ENG 2024 Test series live streaming and telecast: When and Where to watch
When will the India vs England Test series begin?
The India vs England Test series will begin on January 25, 2024.
What will be the venue of IND vs ENG 1st Test?
The first Test between India vs England will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
At what time will the India vs England Test matches begin?
The India vs England Test matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
At what time will the IND vs ENG live toss take place?
The live toss between India and England during the five-match Test series will take place at 9 PM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the India vs England Test matches in India?
Sports 18 will live telecast India vs England Test matches in India.
How to watch the live streaming of IND vs ENG test matches?
Jio Cinemas will live telecast India vs England Test matches in India.