India vs England Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming, squads

The first Test between India vs England will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma

Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Abhishek Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 11:00 AM IST
India and England are set to clash for the five-match Test series starting January 25. The riveting battle between bat and ball is expected, given that England's 'bazeball' cricket will be put to an intense test on the Indian wickets, where the ball is expected to turn from the first session of the match. In the Stokes-McCullum era, England have been playing a different brand of cricket during the five-day game and made it result-oriented.

India vs England Test venues
  • Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  • Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  • JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  • Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
India vs England Tests 2024 full schedule, match timings
Date Match Time (IST) Venue
25th – 29th January 1st Test 09:30:00 Hyderabad
2nd – 6th February 2nd Test 09:30:00 Vizag
15th – 19th February 3rd Test 09:30:00 Rajkot
23rd – 27th February 4th Test 09:30:00 Ranchi
7th – 11th March 5th Test 09:30:00 Dharamsala

 
India vs England Tests 2024 squads


India squad for first Two Test matches

India squad for first two tests
Player name Role
Rohit Sharma (C ) Batter
Shubman Gill Batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter
Virat Kohli Batter
Shreyas Iyer Batter
KL Rahul (wk) Wicket-keeper batter
KS Bharat (wk) Wicket-keeper batter
Dhruv Jurel (wk) Wicket-keeper batter
R Ashwin Spin bowler
Ravindra Jadeja Spin bowler
Axar Patel Spin bowler
Kuldeep Yadav Spin bowler
Mohd. Siraj Pacer
Mukesh Kumar Pacer
Jasprit Bumrah (VC) Pacer
Avesh Khan Pacer

England squad for five-match Test series vs India

England squad for five-match Test series vs India
Player name Role
Ben Stokes (C) Batter
Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler
James Anderson Pacer
Gus Atkinson Pacer
Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter
Shoaib Bashir Spin bowler
Harry Brook Batter
Zak Crawley Batter
Ben Duckett Batter
Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter
Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner
Jack Leach Left-arm spinner
Ollie Pope Batter
Ollie Robinson Pacer
Joe Root Batter
Mark Wood Pacer


 
IND vs ENG 2024 Test series live streaming and telecast: When and Where to watch

When will the India vs England Test series begin?

The India vs England Test series will begin on January 25, 2024.

What will be the venue of IND vs ENG 1st Test?

The first Test between India vs England will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

At what time will the India vs England Test matches begin?

The India vs England Test matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG live toss take place?

The live toss between India and England during the five-match Test series will take place at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs England Test matches in India?

Sports 18 will live telecast India vs England Test matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of IND vs ENG test matches?

Jio Cinemas will live telecast India vs England Test matches in India.
First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

