England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Root, Brook look to avoid follow-on
2nd Test, ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: Indian pacers will aim to get early wickets on Day 3 to tighten visitors' grip on the match
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
England vs India 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team could not have asked for a better position in the second Test after two days of play, as the visitors currently lead the game by 510 runs in the first innings. England ended Day 2 at 77 for 3 in reply to India’s 587. The Indian team was initially worried about Bumrah’s absence in the match, but his replacement, Akash Deep, stepped up and took crucial wickets to push the hosts on the back foot early. Siraj also chipped in with one to worsen England’s woes.
On Day 3 today, Shubman Gill would love nothing more than his bowlers delivering in style and wrapping up the English innings in one or one-and-a-half sessions. They can achieve this if they manage to take two or three wickets in the first hour of play. However, England, with an in-form middle and lower order, will fancy their chances and try to first bat through the first two sessions before bringing their Bazball approach into play.
England still need 311 runs to avoid the follow-on, but they can rest assured that even if India manage a lead of more than 200, they are unlikely to enforce the follow-on, given that fourth innings records for batting teams have historically been unconvincing. England scorecard after day 2:
|England 1st Inning
|77-3 (20 ov) CRR:3.85
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c K Nair b M Siraj
|19
|30
|3
|0
|63.33
|Ben Duckett
|c S Gill b A Deep
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ollie Pope
|c KL Rahul b A Deep
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|Not out
|18
|37
|1
|0
|48.65
|Harry Brook
|Not out
|30
|53
|4
|1
|56.6
|Extras
|10 (b 0, Ib 4, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|77 (3 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Akash Deep
|7
|1
|36
|2
|2
|5.14
|Mohammed Siraj
|7
|2
|21
|1
|3
|3
|Prasidh Krishna
|3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|3.67
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 3 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today. Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live score and match updates here.
3:29 PM
2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action underway
The action for the third day of the second Test between India and England is now underway.
3:20 PM
2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timings
The action for the third day of the second Test between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
3:11 PM
2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 2 recap
Shubman Gill delivered a batting masterclass, scoring a sensational 269 – the highest-ever Test score by an Indian captain – to power India to a commanding total of 587. Supported well by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, Gill remained unflustered despite England’s various tactics, including short-ball ploys and defensive field settings.
England’s bowlers struggled on a flat pitch, and Gill looked set for a triple century before falling to a tired shot. After his dismissal, the innings wrapped up quickly.
In response, England were rocked early by Akash Deep, who struck twice in two balls, and Mohammed Siraj, who removed Zak Crawley. Joe Root and Harry Brook survived some nervy moments to guide England to 77/3 at stumps, but with a huge deficit still looming, the hosts remain under serious pressure heading into Day 3.
3:00 PM
2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of Day 3 action of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. England will resume their innings at the overnight score of 77 for 3, with Joe Root and Harry Brook at the crease. Today, India will aim to take early wickets and wrap up the hosts' innings quickly to secure a substantial first-innings lead. Meanwhile, England will look to bat through the day and get as close to India’s total as possible.
