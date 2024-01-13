Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG: Patidar hits 111; India A play draw against England Lions

Sarfaraz then joined hands with KS Bharat (64) and put on a brilliant 121-run partnership to allow India to take a healthy lead

Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. Photo: Sportzpics

Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajat Patidar hit a commendable 111 but Sarfaraz Khan missed out on a hundred by just four runs as India A and England Lions played out a draw in the two-day warm-up match, here Saturday.
The Indians resumed the day at 123 for one and lost Pradosh Paul (21) at 130 before Patidar and Sarfaraz (96) put on a 70-run stand for the third wicket.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The partnership ended when Callum Parkinson removed Patidar, who hit 18 fours and a six.
Sarfaraz then joined hands with KS Bharat (64) and put on a brilliant 121-run partnership to allow India to take a healthy lead.
The stand was eventually ended by Dan Mousley, who got rid of Bharat at 331, followed by Jack Carson dismissing Sarfaraz 10 runs later.
The Indians came up with another effective 50-plus-run partnership, as Dhruv Jurel (50), who earned his maiden India Test call-up on Friday night, tagged along with Manav Suthar (26) for a 57-run stand.
Jurel became the sixth wicket to fall for the side at 398, as India A lost a couple more wickets to end the day at 437 for eight, earning a lead of 229.
For the Lions, Parkinson and Carson grabbed a couple of wickets each, while Mousley was economical.
Earlier, opting to bat first, the visitors were dismissed for 233, with Mousley (60) being their top scorer.
For the Indians, Manav Suthar was the star with the ball, with figures of three for 45, whereas Tushar Deshpande turned out to be the most economical one for the side.
The two teams will now clash in three unofficial four-day Tests starting Wednesday here.

Also Read

IND vs ENG: Who is Dhruv Jurel, wicket-keeper picked ahead of Ishan Kishan?

Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan ties knot in Kashmir, social media abuzz

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik to assist England Lions as batting consultant

'Kuchh toh log kahenge': Yuvraj Singh on Kohli, Rohit return to India T20s

Ranji Trophy: Shami's brother Kaif overshadows Bhuvneshwar's great showing

Modern day batters aren't patient anymore feels SA great Jacques Kallis "

IPL will be equally important for all: Shivam Dube on T20 World Cup

IND vs ENG: Who is Dhruv Jurel, wicket-keeper picked ahead of Ishan Kishan?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India A squad Domestic cricket Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon