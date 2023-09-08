Confirmation

Heatmap

1st ODI Playing 11: England vs New Zealand live toss at 4:30 PM IST today

New Zealand will be inspired by the return of left-arm pacer Trent Boult in New Zealand Playing 11 vs England in 1st ODI today.

England cricket team

England cricket team. Photo: @englandcricket

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup (CWC 2023) curtain raiser in Ahmedabad, a full-strength England and New Zealand will lock horns with each other in a 4-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting today, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to England Playing 11 after reversing his retirement to boost the Three Lions' chances in the ODI World Cup defence in India. While New Zealand will be inspired by the return of left-arm pacer Trent Boult in New Zealand Playing 11 vs England in 1st ODI today. 

1st ODI: England vs New Zealand Playing 11 

England Playing 11 probables: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow / Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali / Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood / Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

New Zealand Playing 11 probables: Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs

Head-to-head in ODIs
Matches Played 91
England Won 41
New Zealand Won 43
Tied 3
No Result 4
England Win % 46.15%
New Zealand Win % 47.25%

England vs New Zealand head-to-head in last 5 ODIs

This will be the first ODI match between England and New Zealand since 2019 Cricket World Cup (CWC 2019). 

  • Match tied: 14-Jul-2019
  • England won by 119 runs: 03-Jul-2019
  • England won by 7 wickets (with 104 balls remaining): 10-Mar-2018
  • New Zealand won by 5 wickets (with 3 balls remaining): 07-Mar-2018
  • England won by 4 runs: 03-Mar-2018

Squads:
 
England Squad for ODIs vs New Zealand: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson

New Zealand Squad for ODIs vs England: Tom Latham(w/c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne


England vs New Zealand live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India


When will England vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI will take place today (September 8).

What is the venue of England vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What is the toss timing of ENG vs NZ 1st ODI in Cardiff?

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI live toss will take place at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

According to IST, what is the match timing of England vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI to begin at 5 PM IST in Cardiff.

Which TV channels will live telecast England vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England's home matches. Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast ENG vs NZ 1st ODI in India. 

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG vs NZ 1st ODI?

Sony LIV will live stream England vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India.
First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

