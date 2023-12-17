Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs SA: BCCI withdraws Ishan from Tests, Bharat added as replacement

India's wicker-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been withdrawn from the two-match Test series against South Africa

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, December 17 informed that Ishan Kishan has withdrawn from the two-match Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The series is scheduled to begin with the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

In a press release, the board said, “Mr Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad.” “The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr KS Bharat as a replacement,” it added further. 
Kishan’s marks the second withdrawal from the tour after Deepak Chahar earlier withdrew from the ODI series citing a family medical emergency. Mohammed Shami has been ruled out anyway. 

Bharat, the replacement of Ishan last played a Test for India during the World Test Championship final against Australia in June this year. Since then India switched to more aggressive Ishan in his place for the West Indies tour. Both Ishan and Bharat are replacements of injured Rishabh Pant who is India’s first-choice wicketkeeper batter in the red-ball format. 

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk). 

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

