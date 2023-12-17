LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Coin flip at 1:00 PM IST today

It is the first time after the World Cup that both the heartbroken sides India and South Africa are playing the One Day internationals format of the game. They will take on each other in the first of the three-match series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

India are without their regulars and much like in the T20 international set-up, they would be experimenting with the young guns. Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar could make their debuts for India in this format. As for the Proteas, they also do not have their regular bowlers and young guns like Ottniel Baartman and Mihlali Mpongwana may get a chance. Tony de Zorzi could be the likely replacement of Quinton de Kock at the top.

India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma/ Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar/ Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo/Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams/ Ottniel Baartman

IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between KL Rahul and Aiden Markram will occur at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs South Africa live telecast details

Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India.

IND vs SA live-streaming

Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 1st ODI in India.

