LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Coin flip at 1:00 PM IST today
India vs South Live Score, 1st ODI international: India would be looking to forget their World Cup final and make a fresh start in the ODI format of the game and so will be the Proteas
BS Web Team New Delhi
It is the first time after the World Cup that both the heartbroken sides India and South Africa are playing the One Day internationals format of the game. They will take on each other in the first of the three-match series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
India are without their regulars and much like in the T20 international set-up, they would be experimenting with the young guns. Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar could make their debuts for India in this format. As for the Proteas, they also do not have their regular bowlers and young guns like Ottniel Baartman and Mihlali Mpongwana may get a chance. Tony de Zorzi could be the likely replacement of Quinton de Kock at the top.
India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma/ Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar/ Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Playing 11 probable: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo/Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams/ Ottniel Baartman
IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between KL Rahul and Aiden Markram will occur at 1:00 PM IST.
India vs South Africa live telecast details
Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India.
IND vs SA live-streaming
Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 1st ODI in India.
Stay tuned for India vs South Africa live score and match updates...
12:30 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: KL Rahul hints at Rinku’s ODI debut
"Rinku will get his chance". The skipper didn't beat around the bush when asked if Rinku, who boasts of an average of nearly 50 (49.83) and strike-rate of 93 plus from
Rinku Singh wins it for India with a six as India beat Australia by 2 wickets at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium - Visakhapatnam on the 23rd November 2023. Photo: Sportzpics fr BCCI
12:27 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: Why is it called a PinkDay ODI?
12:25 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: PinkDay is sold out
12:24 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: It is a PinkDay ODI at Johannesburg
12:14 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: Probable playing 11 of both sides
India Playing 11 probable
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma/ Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar/ Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Playing 11 probable
Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo/Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams/ Ottniel Baartman
12:13 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: Squads of both teams
India ODI squad vs South Africa
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep
South Africa squad vs India ODIs
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams
12:11 PM
Total matches played: 91
India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: Head-to-head ODIs
India and South Africa have played 91 ODI International matches against each other. Out of the 91 matches, India emerged victorious on 38 occasions, while three games ended without a result and the Proteas have won 50 matches.
Total matches played: 91
India won: 38
South Africa won: 50
No result: 3
11:43 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st ODI: Welcome to the live coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI from the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Topics : KL Rahul Rinku Singh India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team Aiden Markram Hotstar Star Sports cricket broadcast sports broadcasting
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 11:40 AM IST