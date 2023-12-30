Sensex (    %)
                        
IND W vs AUS W: Harleen Deol named concussion substitute for Sneh Rana

Harleen Deol was on Saturday named as a concussion substitute for India Women's spinner Sneh Rana during the second innings of their second ODI against Australia here.

Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol during India vs Australia Women ODI. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

While fielding at backward point, Rana was involved in a nasty collision with Pooja Vastrakar who was placed at short third in the 25th over of the first innings when they both went to collect a cut off Australia batter Beth Mooney's bat.
Vastrakar and Rana both winced in pain but the former got back on her feet sooner than her teammate.
Rana remained on the ground for a longer duration, post which she left the field with an ice pack on her head.
"Sneh Rana complained of headache after a collision while fielding during the second ODI against Australia. She has been taken for scans and she will not take any further part in the ongoing ODI," the BCCI said in a statement.
"Harleen Deol has been named as a concussion substitute," the board added.
Rana had bowled four overs in the Australian innings before the collision with Vastrakar, as she returned to the field and completed her 10-over spell with a solitary success in the form of Ashleigh Gardner, while giving away a total of 59 runs.

Women cricket India India cricket team India vs Australia Australia cricket team

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

