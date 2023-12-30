IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gerald Coetzee ruled out due to pelvic inflammation

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee was ruled out of the second Test at Newlands, Capetown. Cricket South Africa on Saturday, December 30, informed via a post one X that the 23-year-old developed pelvic inflammation during the first Test at Centurion and will therefore not be able to take part in the new year’s Test starting January 03, 2024.





Coetzee, who was appearing in only his third Test, took only one wicket and scored just 19 runs with the bat. He would be replaced by either Keshav Maharaj or Lungi Ngidi, who did not play in the first Test.

Coetzee is the second Proteas player to be ruled out of the New Year’s Test after skipper Temaba Bavuma was ruled out after pulling his left hamstring. Bavuma was replaced by Zubayr Hamza in the squad as a batter while Dean Elgar, who will be playing his last international Test, has been tasked with leading the side.

Elgar also led the side after Bavuma had to leave the field in the 20th over of the first innings on the first day of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

Thanks to Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger picking seven wickets each and Dean Elgar hitting 185, Proteas managed to beat the Indian team by an innings and 32 runs to take an unassailable lead in the two-match Test series. If India are to save the Test series as well as their chances of making it to the World Test Championship 2023-25 final, they must win the next game.