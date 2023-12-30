Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gerald Coetzee ruled out due to pelvic inflammation

Gerald Coetzee was not at his best in the first Test, picking just one wicket in both innings combined and scoring only 19 runs with the bat

Gerald Coetzee ruled out of India vs South Africa 2nd Test. Photo: X

Gerald Coetzee ruled out of India vs South Africa 2nd Test. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee was ruled out of the second Test at Newlands, Capetown. Cricket South Africa on Saturday, December 30, informed via a post one X that the 23-year-old developed pelvic inflammation during the first Test at Centurion and will therefore not be able to take part in the new year’s Test starting January 03, 2024. 

Coetzee, who was appearing in only his third Test, took only one wicket and scored just 19 runs with the bat. He would be replaced by either Keshav Maharaj or Lungi Ngidi, who did not play in the first Test. 

Coetzee is the second Proteas player to be ruled out of the New Year’s Test after skipper Temaba Bavuma was ruled out after pulling his left hamstring. Bavuma was replaced by Zubayr Hamza in the squad as a batter while Dean Elgar, who will be playing his last international Test, has been tasked with leading the side.

Elgar also led the side after Bavuma had to leave the field in the 20th over of the first innings on the first day of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion. 

Thanks to Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger picking seven wickets each and Dean Elgar hitting 185, Proteas managed to beat the Indian team by an innings and 32 runs to take an unassailable lead in the two-match Test series. If India are to save the Test series as well as their chances of making it to the World Test Championship 2023-25 final, they must win the next game.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

Rachin Ravindra to Madushanka: Debutants that impressed at World Cup 2023

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna makes debut in Centurion

Nepal's former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor

Pakistan played better cricket than Australia, says team director Hafeez

AUS vs PAK Test: Watch how Mitchell Strac made young fan's day at MCG

IND vs SA Test: Prasidh's performance hints at India's bare bench strength

Rain washes out 2nd Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval

Topics : India vs South Africa South Africa cricket team India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon