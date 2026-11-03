India's No. 7 and 8 spots will be sorted once Hardik returns, says Gill

Hardik Pandya's prolonged injury-forced absence has affected the balance of India's ODI side and skipper Shubman Gill believes his lower middle-order will be "sorted" once the flamboyant all-rounder returns to international cricket.

Gill said Pandya's skills are unmatched as he is a seam bowling all-rounder, who can operate and be effective during any phase of the game.

"If Hardik Pandya comes into the team, then our number seven and number eight positions will also be sorted. We will look like a much more balanced team in terms of batting," Gill told mediapersons on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand here.

Pandya, who normally bats at No. 6 or 7, has been sidelined since the IPL because of multiple injury issues, the latest being stress on his shin just before an anticipated return to competitive cricket for India A.

"Firstly, I think he (Pandya) is a great player. The qualities he brings to the team are possessed by very few players in the world. Having a fast-bowling all-rounder who can bowl in every phase of the game, with the new ball, in the middle overs and at the death, along with the kind of batting he offers, is extremely valuable.

"It has been very unfortunate that he hasn't been able to play since the IPL," Gill's answer to a query on the frustration of missing his key all-rounder displayed the team's reliance on Pandya.

Gill said that he is in touch with the 32-year-old and expects him to play a few domestic games before donning the India blues again.

"Yes, we have had multiple conversations. He was supposed to play the India A matches, but just before that, he had some niggles again.

"Hopefully, he will be fit soon, play some domestic cricket, and then we will see him back in the side," Gill said.