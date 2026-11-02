Pujara predicts tough NZ challenge for India amid mid-series squad changes

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes the ODI series between India and New Zealand starting on Wednesday will end 2-2 as he expects the visitors to be at a slight disadvantage owing to some pre-decided mid-series changes in the squad.

Pujara also reckoned that at least one game of the five-match series will be washed out. India would be without regular skipper Shubman Gill, and his deputy KL Rahul in the last two games as they will begin preparing for the two-match Test series starting November 19. The ODI series will wind up on November 15.

"Two-all. In the first three matches, one team is playing, and then, in the last two matches, another Indian team is going to play. So, I think New Zealand have a slight advantage because you aren't playing the same team in all five matches," Pujara told 'JioStar'.

"I'm still backing the Indian team in the first three matches, as I feel they will do well. The last two matches could be a bit of a challenge, but it will be a hard-fought series. And it rains in New Zealand, so probably one match will be a washout," he added.

Pujara was also asked who between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is more likely to score more centuries during the series. The former Test specialist said he expects Kohli to get more.

"The way Rohit bats, he has a role of providing good starts in the powerplay. In New Zealand, maybe that role changes, so he could go for a century. But for Virat, the chances are slightly higher because he bats at number three. His game is more about playing the anchor role.

"So, for a batsman coming in at number three, scoring a century in the ODI format becomes a bit easier. The opener's role is also defined, but in New Zealand conditions, that changes a bit. So, I feel Virat has more chances of scoring a hundred in New Zealand than Rohit," he explained.

Former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar also gave his view on Team India having different ODI squads in the context of the short turnaround before the Test series.

Nayar said the series would be a crucial one for head coach Gautam Gambhir especially after the Kiwis unexpectedly whitewashed India in their own backyard in 2024.

"This Test series, for me, is a decisive one for Gautam Gambhir and Indian fans. So, I would have liked players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, who are playing both formats, to focus only on Test cricket.

"Because now you have to prepare for the ODIs and, after that, the Tests. So, I would rather have given them one or two months to go and practise with the red ball. Just like they beat us here in India, we should beat them there," he said.

On Yashasvi Jaiswal not being picked in the ODI squad, Nayar said he is confident that the selectors have spoken to the young batter, who is currently playing for India A in Christchurch.