Green, Renshaw return as Australia name squads for ODI series vs England

Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green were among the six Australia players selected for a series of one-day cricket internationals against England in the immediate aftermath of a test series loss in South Africa on the weekend.

Frontline pace bowlers Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are being rested for two white-ball series against England this month to prepare for the four-test series against New Zealand starting Dec. 9 at Perth in what is a packed four-month schedule for the Australians.

Green and Renshaw were chosen along with Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Travis Head and Cooper Connolly in a 14-man squad for the three home ODIs on Nov. 13, 15 and 18. No players from the third test were selected for the T20 squad to face England in a five-game series.

Mitch Marsh will lead both of the Australian white-ball squads.

Cricket Australia has plenty of selection and form issues to weigh ahead of the series against New Zealand and a test tour to India starting in January. South Africa, the World Test Championship holder, ended Australia's two-year presence atop the International Cricket Council's test standings with the series win at home.

"We are in the middle of a highly demanding phase of our schedule," Australia selector George Bailey said. "Our multiformat players are transitioning directly from the tour of South Africa into an ODI and T20 series, leaving a narrow window to ensure the squad is physically prepared and fresh for the upcoming New Zealand test series." Squads: ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

T20s: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa.