India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

In the third and final match of the series, India will aim to sweep the series when they take on Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru Wednesday (January 17). India took an unassailable 2-0 series in Indore. With series in the bag, Rohit Sharma is expected to make changes in their bowling department. Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to find a place in India Playing 11 vs Afghanistan tomorrow. Kuldeep could replace Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan might enter the India Playing 11 in place of Arshdeep Singh.



3rd T20: India vs Afghanistan Playing 11



India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar,Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav,Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan,Mukesh Kumar.



Afghanistan Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz ,Ibrahim Zadran ,Mohammad Nabi ,Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad



India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in T20s

Total Matches played: 7

India won: 6

Afghanistan won: 0

No result: 1

Squads

India squad for T20 series

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan squad for T20 series

Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 begin?

India will take on Afghanistan in the 3rd T20 on January 17.

What is the venue of the IND vs AFG 3rd T20?

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20.

At what time, the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 live toss will take place in Bengaluru?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 live toss will take place in Bengaluru at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time, IND vs AFG 3rd T20 will begin in Bengaluru?

The live match time of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 is 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs AFG 3rd T20 match?

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20?

Jo Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan T20 match in India.