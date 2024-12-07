India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: AUS trail by 94 runs; IND need early wickets
IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: The Day 2 action between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 AM IST today. India need at least two wickets in first hour of play on Day 2
After a thrilling, action-packed Day 1 of the second Test in Adelaide of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia are all set to resume the contest between bat and ball on Day 2 action on Saturday, December 7, at Adelaide Oval. While Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack would aim to take at least two wickets in the first hour of play, a wicketless first session is what Aussies aiming to gain the control over the five-match Test series.
Australia took the upper hand on Day 1 after ending the Indian innings on a below-par total, before starting their own innings strongly to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. However, Rohit Sharma and the team will aim to replicate what they did in Perth on Saturday and get the remaining Australian wickets as soon as possible to begin their own second-innings batting.
On the other hand, Australia will try to bat as long as they can and pile the pressure on India with a huge first-innings lead, or even try to bat India out in the first innings itself, with four more days left in the match.
On Day 1, India was bundled out for just 180, courtesy of Mitchell Starc’s career-best spell of 6 for 44. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for India with his 42-run innings.
Australia, in reply, added 86 runs for the loss of 1 wicket by the time of stumps, trailing India by just 94 runs in the first innings. Nathan McSweeney (38 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (20 not out) were still at the crease at stumps.
Australia Scorecard After Day 1:
|
Australia 1st Inning
|
86-1 (33 ov) CRR:2.61
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Usman Khawaja
|c R Sharma b J Bumrah
|13
|35
|2
|0
|37.14
|Nathan McSweeney
|Not out
|38
|97
|6
|0
|39.18
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Not out
|20
|67
|3
|0
|29.85
|Extras
|
15 (b 13, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|
86 (1 wkts, 33 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|11
|4
|13
|1
|1
|1.18
|Mohammed Siraj
|10
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2.9
|Harshit Rana
|8
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2.25
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|3
|1
|12
|0
|0
|4
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 Live Telecast Details:
Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming Details:
Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 2 here.
8:22 AM
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2
|41
|246
|9
|9.44
|85
|-
|1
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|2
|51.1
|307
|9
|19.22
|173
|-
|1
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|1
|34
|204
|5
|11.4
|57
|1
|-
|4
|Mohammed Siraj
|2
|37
|222
|5
|20
|100
|-
|-
|5
|Pat Cummins
|2
|52.4
|316
|5
|38.8
|194
|-
|-
|6
|Harshit Rana
|2
|37
|222
|4
|33.75
|135
|-
|-
|7
|Mitchell Marsh
|2
|21
|126
|3
|34.33
|103
|-
|-
|8
|Nathan Lyon
|2
|45
|270
|2
|62.5
|125
|-
|-
|9
|Washington Sundar
|1
|17
|102
|2
|24.5
|49
|-
|-
|10
|Scott Boland
|1
|13
|78
|2
|27
|54
|-
|-
|11
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|2
|10
|60
|1
|37
|37
|-
|-
8:06 AM
Top 10 highest run-getters in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 | IND vs AUS
|Top 10 highest run-getters in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|2
|3
|161
|53.67
|52.61
|15
|3
|2
|KL Rahul
|2
|3
|140
|46.67
|44.59
|8
|-
|3
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|2
|3
|121
|60.5
|86.43
|9
|3
|4
|Virat Kohli
|2
|3
|112
|56
|68.71
|8
|2
|5
|Travis Head
|2
|2
|100
|50
|87.72
|10
|-
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|2
|3
|59
|19.67
|50.43
|3
|1
|7
|Alex Carey
|2
|2
|57
|28.5
|64.04
|5
|-
|8
|Mitchell Marsh
|2
|2
|53
|26.5
|61.63
|4
|2
|9
|Nathan McSweeney
|2
|3
|48
|24
|42.11
|8
|-
|10
|Mitchell Starc
|2
|2
|38
|19
|25.85
|2
|-
7:52 AM
India’s Seaming Approach: How Bumrah & Co failed to replicate Perth magic?
On the opening day of the Perth Test, India’s seamers showed a disciplined approach, bowling 47.5% of the balls in the channel outside off stump, a strategy that yielded positive results, with 7 wickets for 65 runs. The Indian bowlers targeted the stumps with 31% of their deliveries, and only 10.9% were sent wide outside off stump, creating pressure on the Australian batters.
However, on the first day of the latest Test, India’s seamers seemed to depart from their successful Perth strategy. While they still bowled 45.3% of the balls in the channel outside off stump, their accuracy at the stumps was significantly reduced. Just 20.3% of deliveries were aimed at the stumps, with a concerning 21.3% pitched wide outside off stump. This shift in strategy saw the Indian bowlers only picking up 1 wicket for 71 runs, a stark contrast to their earlier success.
This change in approach may have cost India, as they struggled to apply consistent pressure and create opportunities for wickets. The drop in accuracy, particularly on the stumps, has raised questions about whether their tactics need refinement to compete effectively in the ongoing series.
7:36 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Starc on his best bowling figures | WATCH
7:16 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Current Adelaide weather today
A bright sunshine is set to welcome the players in Adelaide as there is no chance of rainfall.
The cloudy weather conditions had allowed Australian bowlers to use the nip in the air as Starc picked six wickets.
But the same won't be present for India
The cloudy weather conditions had allowed Australian bowlers to use the nip in the air as Starc picked six wickets.
But the same won't be present for India
But the same won't be present for India
7:12 AM
WATCH IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 highlights
7:01 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 proceedings. The start of Day 2 play is 150 minutes away and as we build up for the gruelling day of test cricket.
Stay tuned with us as we will keep you updated from yesterday's play to what one should expect in today's game of play.
Stay tuned with us as we will keep you updated from yesterday's play to what one should expect in today's game of play.
