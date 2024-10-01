India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Will Rohit's men eke out a win in Kanpur?
Opener Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque will be continuing the innings for Bangladesh, which currently stands at 26/2 after 11 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took both wickets for India.
The 5th and final day of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is set to be thrilling, with both sides seeking a win today.
With the visitors currently trailing by 26 runs, Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to dismantle the Bangladesh batting order as soon as they can in order to chase a below-par total to win the Test.
However, the Bangla Tigers will come in with a resilient mindset as they hope to secure a win or possibly a draw in Kanpur.
Here's the full scorecard of Bangladesh's 2nd innings after day 4:
|Bangladesh 2nd Inning
|26-2 (11 ov) CRR:2.36
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Shadman Islam
|Not out
|7
|40
|1
|0
|17.5
|Zakir Hasan
|lbw b R Ashwin
|10
|15
|1
|0
|66.67
|Hasan Mahmud
|b R Ashwin
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|Mominul Haque
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5 (b 1, Ib 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|26 (2 wkts, 11 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Najmul Hossain Shanto,Mushfiqur Rahim,Shakib Al Hasan,Litton Das,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taijul Islam,Khaled Ahmed
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|5
|2
|14
|2
|0
|2.8
|Akash Deep
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1.33
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 5 live telecast details
Sports 18 will telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 5 proceedings in India.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 5 live streaming details
The Jio Cinema app and website will live stream the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test on day 5 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.
8:59 AM
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Will the runs flow on the final day too?
With a total of 437 runs scored on day 4, it will be interesting to see ow many runs are scored on the final day with a win at stake for both the teams.
8:52 AM
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Pacers yet to make an impact
Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and others are yet to take wicket in the 2nd innings and will look to get India's breakthrough on the start of day 5.
8:43 AM
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Indian bowlers seek domination
With just 8 wickets left to be picked by India, the pacers and spinners will try their level best to bundle out the visitors as early as possible. Ashwin has already picked up 2 scalps before the end of day's play with Bangladesh 26/2 after 11 overs.
8:36 AM
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Stage set for final day!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5. The weather, fans and players are all set for an enthralling final day of the Test match. India's intent on Day 4 showed they are going for a win, which makes the fifth and final day more exciting.
