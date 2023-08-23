Confirmation

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: India test bench strength, eye clean sweep

India vs Ireland 3rd T20 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the 3rd match of the series between Jasprit Bumrah-led India and Paul Stirling's Ireland at the Village in Dubin

India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Score. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
India will aim to win the third T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland at The Village ground in Dublin on Sunday, August 20, 2023. With this win, they will not only clean sweep the series but also keep their winning streak against Ireland alive as well. 

Having won the first match with two runs courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis and Stern method and the second one by 33 runs, India would look to experiment in the third and final match of the series and players like Jitesh Sharma and Avesh Khan might get a game ahead of their Asian Games exposure. 

India vs Ireland 3rd T20 Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland Playing 11 probable

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS TIME

The live toss between India's captain Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free

The live telecast of India vs Ireland 3rd T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will livestream the IND vs IRE 3rd T20 for free

Stay tuned for India vs Ireland live score and match updates here
Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India vs Ireland India cricket team Ireland Cricket Team Cricket

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

