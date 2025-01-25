Business Standard

Kohli returns to domestic cricket: How has he fared in Ranji Trophy so far?

Kohli returns to domestic cricket: How has he fared in Ranji Trophy so far?

Kohli is set to end his hiatus from domestic cricket with Delhi's Ranji Trophy game against Railways starting January 30

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Jan 25 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

The recent failures of the Indian cricket team in red-ball cricket have resulted in the BCCI mandating the regular members of the Indian team to play in domestic cricket if they are not on international duty. Following the directive, most of the regular members of the Indian team, including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, to name a few, have joined their respective domestic teams in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25, which started on January 23. However, former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli skipped the ongoing round due to a neck sprain but has confirmed his availability for the next round. Kohli will play for Delhi in their match against Railways starting January 30, which will be his first game in the domestic circuit since 2012. But before he ends his hiatus, let’s take a look at how the former Indian skipper has performed over the years in the country's biggest domestic red-ball tournament.
 
 
Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy career
 
Kohli's Ranji Trophy performances provide an intriguing glimpse into the early stages of his cricketing journey. Over six seasons, from 2006-07 to 2012-13, Kohli played 23 matches, scoring 1,574 runs at an impressive average of 50.77. His tally includes five centuries, showcasing his ability to convert starts into significant contributions.
 
In the 2006-07 season, Kohli debuted with 257 runs across six matches, averaging 36.71. He improved significantly in 2007-08, scoring 373 runs in five matches at an average of 53.28, including two centuries. However, the 2008-09 season saw a dip, with Kohli scoring only 174 runs in four matches at 34.8 without a century. 
 
The 2009-10 season marked a turning point as Kohli amassed 374 runs in just three matches at a remarkable average of 93.5, including a crucial century. His consistency continued in 2010-11, with 339 runs at 56.5 in four matches, along with two centuries. The last time he featured in the Ranji Trophy was the 2012-13 season, which was limited to one game, where he scored 57 runs.
 
Virat Kohli: Ranji Trophy career in numbers 
Season Matches Runs Average 100s
2006-07 6 257 36.71 0
2007-08 5 373 53.28 2
2008-09 4 174 34.8 0
2009-10 3 374 93.5 1
2010-11 4 339 56.5 2
2012-13 1 57 28.5 0
Total 23 1574 50.77 5
 

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

