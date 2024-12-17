India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Smith drops Rahul first ball of the day
LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs Australia full scorecard: India will first try to add at least 195 more runs on day 4 to avoid the follow-on and aim to secure a draw in the match
|India 1st Inning
|51-4 (17 ov) CRR:3.00
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c M Marsh b M Starc
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|33
|64
|4
|0
|51.56
|Shubman Gill
|c M Marsh b M Starc
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Virat Kohli
|c A Carey b J Hazlewood
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|9
|12
|0
|0
|75
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|Not out
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|51 (4 wkts, 17 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Ravindra Jadeja,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj,Akash Deep
|Fall of Wickets
|4-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.2),6-2(Shubman Gill 2.1),22-3(Virat Kohli 7.2),44-4(Rishabh Pant 13.5)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|8
|1
|25
|2
|0
|0
|3.13
|Josh Hazlewood
|5
|2
|17
|1
|1
|0
|3.4
|Pat Cummins
|2
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3.5
|Nathan Lyon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Travis Head
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over!
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India dealing in singles
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rahul gets lifeline first ball - catch dropped
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match begins on Day 4
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: No sign of rain
Will Rohit-Rahul save the test for India?
The match is about to start. Stay tuned
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What is the minimum lead required to enforce the follow-on?
The follow-on, a rule that tests a captain's tactical acumen, is governed by Law 14 of the Laws of Cricket, which outlines the minimum lead required based on the length of the match.
In the arena of five-day Tests or longer, a team must secure a commanding lead of 200 runs or more in the first innings to enforce the follow-on. This margin ensures the trailing side is placed under significant pressure, as they are compelled to bat again immediately.
In domestic First-Class tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, where matches are often played over four days, the threshold is reduced to a lead of 150 runs or more. This adjustment accounts for the shorter match duration, balancing the time available to force a result.
These margins are more than mere numbers—they represent dominance earned and opportunity seized. The follow-on remains a captain's prerogative, a bold move to push for victory, but the required lead ensures it is a privilege reserved for those who have truly outplayed their opponents in the first innings.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Who holds the power to enforce the follow-on?
In the high-stakes world of Test and First-Class cricket, the decision to enforce the follow-on rests in the hands of a single individual: the captain of the team that batted first. It is a choice laced with strategy, pressure, and a sense of impending finality. A captain, standing atop a mountain of runs, surveys the battlefield, sensing the opposition’s vulnerability. When confidence turns to dominance, the follow-on becomes a ruthless decree—“We will bowl you out again, and we will win this match on our terms.”
The laws of cricket grant this power through Law 14.2, which states: “A captain shall notify the opposing captain and the umpires of his/her intention to take up this option. Once notified, the decision cannot be changed.” In this moment, a simple notification becomes an irrevocable command, a turning point that sets the stage for either swift triumph or a gamble that could backfire.
The captain’s decision hinges on both instinct and calculation. Is the bowling attack sharp enough to dismantle the opposition twice? Can the fielding side maintain its relentless energy? Will the pitch, already worn, crumble further under the strain of time? When all signs align, the follow-on becomes a weapon—an assertion of dominance to shorten the contest and secure victory with surgical precision.
But the weight of this decision is immense, for cricket is a game that thrives on uncertainty. A defiant opposition may rise from the ashes, turning the tables and leaving the enforcing captain to question their judgment. It is this drama, this delicate balance of risk and reward, that makes the follow-on not just a tactical decision, but a moment of theatre that can define matches, careers, and legacies.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The follow-on: A rule that tests resolve in cricket
India vs Australia LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Will India save the follow-on?
Will Australia ask India to follow-on?
Asked if they would enforce the follow-on, Mitchell Marsh said: "I think we've got six wickets to take first, but we know that we've got to take 20 wickets to try and win this Test and I guess all the conversations and all the planning will be, how do we do that...
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 live score updates
The match will start on time as clear skies are visible in Brisbane
