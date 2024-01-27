IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Will England make a comeback?
India vs England live score updates: On Day 3, India will resume from 421-7 with Ravindra Jadeja (81 off 155) and Axar Patel (35 off 62 balls). Jadeja will be eyeing his 4th Test century.
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
On Day 3 of India vs England 1st Test, England need a miracle to make a comeback after India take over 170-run lead at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. England first has to bowl India out, and then has to bat with grit and determination against three top class spinners. However, first the visitors have to get rid of India, who would look to extend the lead over 250. On Day 3, India will resume from 421-7 with Ravindra Jadeja (81 off 155) and Axar Patel (35 off 62 balls).
England 1st innings scorecard
|England 1st Inning 246-10 (64.3 ov) CRR:3.81
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c M Siraj b R Ashwin
|20
|40
|3
|0
|50
|Ben Duckett
|lbw b R Ashwin
|35
|39
|7
|0
|89.74
|Ollie Pope
|c R Sharma b R Jadeja
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|Joe Root
|c J Bumrah b R Jadeja
|29
|60
|1
|0
|48.33
|Jonny Bairstow
|b AR Patel
|37
|58
|5
|0
|63.79
|Ben Stokes (C)
|b J Bumrah
|70
|88
|6
|3
|79.55
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c KS Bharat b AR Patel
|4
|24
|0
|0
|16.67
|Rehan Ahmed
|c KS Bharat b J Bumrah
|13
|18
|1
|0
|72.22
|Tom Hartley
|b R Jadeja
|23
|24
|2
|1
|95.83
|Mark Wood
|b R Ashwin
|11
|24
|2
|0
|45.83
|Jack Leach
|Not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|246 (10 wkts, 64.3 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8.3
|1
|28
|2
|0
|3.29
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|0
|28
|0
|1
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|18
|4
|88
|3
|1
|4.89
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|21
|1
|68
|3
|0
|3.24
|Axar Patel
|13
|1
|33
|2
|0
|
2.54
India vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 1st test Day 3 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages.
8:37 AM
Here's what has happened on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test
India's 421 for seven after the second day of play of the first Test here on Friday was largely driven by KL Rahul's mastery and Ravindra Jadeja's two-layered fifty. This total put India well ahead of England.
At stumps, Jadeja (81 batting) and Axar Patel (35 batting), who put together an uninterrupted eighth-wicket stand of 63 runs, are at the crease.
Now that India has a 175-run lead, England will have a difficult time erasing it when they get to bat on the third day.
However, Jadeja's ability to manage risk was a major factor in India's tectonic rise to the top on a slightly tacky pitch.
It was perfect, in a way, for the left-hander, who enjoys a middle-of-the-road scrap. Rahul was in full swing when Jadeja came to bat, and he contributed a few blows of his own to the celebration.
As a matter of fact, India made 35 runs off of the first 40 balls he faced, quickly taking the lead and narrowing the deficit with England.
However, Jadeja had to change his strategy after Rahul was dismissed after scoring 86 runs off 123 balls. At that point, India's lead was still just 42, and the home team needed him to bat for a long time in order to build more floors above that.
Tap here for full match highlights
8:31 AM
India vs England 1st Test Day 3 live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st Test. Day 3 proceedings from Hyderabad. India is dominating the Test match and has a lead of 175 runs at the start of the third day's play.
First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 8:30 AM IST