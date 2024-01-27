IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Will England make a comeback?

India's 421 for seven after the second day of play of the first Test here on Friday was largely driven by KL Rahul's mastery and Ravindra Jadeja's two-layered fifty. This total put India well ahead of England.

At stumps, Jadeja (81 batting) and Axar Patel (35 batting), who put together an uninterrupted eighth-wicket stand of 63 runs, are at the crease.