MS Dhoni's rare blunder; dropped Du Plessis's catch against RCB last night

MS Dhoni's rare blunder

But last night, in a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK skipper M S Dhoni committed a very rare mistake, dropping Faf du Plessis when the batsman hadn't even opened his account. And that dropped catch could have cost CSK the match.



CSK eventually did win the match, but could have won so earlier, had Dhoni not failed to collect what was, at least by his standards, a dolly behind the stumps.



The RCB skipper played an incredible knock from there and smashed 62 runs off 33 deliveries that featured five fours and four sixes.



Du Plessis built a strong partnership with RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. They both added 126 runs for third wickets in just 61 deliveries and almost snatched the match from CSK's hand.

Mistakes and Dhoni are two terms that rarely go together. The 41-year-old Chennai Super Kings Skipper is as fit as any 25-year-old currently playing in the IPL 2023.No one can ever doubt Dhoni's fitness, and there is no need to doubt his wicket-keeping abilities, as he still has the best hands behind the stumps.