IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: It's Dhoni vs Virat as Chennai travel up north

Bangalore have not been able to get past the Chennai block easily, losing 19 out of the 30 games that they have played against the yellow army.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Glenn Maxwell hit a 24 ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

Glenn Maxwell hit a 24 ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after a fulfilling victory against the Delhi Capitals, would be hoping to get yet another win when they face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. Bangalore has lost only one game at home this season, and it was against the Lucknow Super Giants on the last ball. They would look to continue with the same flow in this match as well.

Virat Kohli’s form has been crucial to RCB’s success as he has scored three fifties already this season and looks all set to make it his season. He has scored 214 runs in four innings. Chennai on the other hand would hope that they do not fall behind in this game as they did against the Rajasthan Royals. 


RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 24
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 17, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue:  M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru  


Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Pitch Report

The pitch at Bengaluru is one of the best for the batters and it is going to remain the same throughout the game. The ball comes on the bat and the bounce is true to the liking of the batters as well.  


RCB vs CSK, Bangaluru Weather Forecast

The Bengaluru weather is going to be pleasant and ideal for playing the game of cricket as the temperatures would be in the lower 30s and the humidity will be 15% at the start of the match. It will keep on increasing as the temperature will fall down as the night progresses. 


Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

The form of Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel is the only point of concern for the Bangalore side as of now. Although they are the players who can on their day win the game, so them being put out of the playing 11 would not be ideal case scenario especially when the team is winning. 


RCB predicted playing 11

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar


Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

Chennai Super Kings playing combination


Changing the playing 11 would not be the better way to go about it as far as Chennai are concerned. True the batters were slow early in the innings while chasing against Rajasthan, but the game still got close. However is at the crease at the time of finishing the game, must finish it well. 

CSK predicted playing 11


Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Substitute options: Matheesh Pathirana, Akash Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati


RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.
Topics : Virat Kohli | MS Dhoni | Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

