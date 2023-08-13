Prithvi Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to yet another victory

Following a 200 in the previous match, Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred to power Northamptonshire to a six-wicket victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup here on Sunday.

Giving another reminder of his striking powers, Shaw made an unbeaten 125 off just 76 balls with 15 fours and seven sixes.

The Northants chased down a modest 198 with consummate ease.





Shaw has been trying to make a comeback into the India side as the right-hander last played for India in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in 2021.

Shaw had played for West Zone in the season opening Duleep Trophy last month, but failed to make a significant impression.