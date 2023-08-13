Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Prithvi Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to yet another victory

Following a 200 in the previous match, Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred to power Northamptonshire to a six-wicket victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup here on Sunday

Prithvi Shaw hit 244 off 153 balls for Northamptonshire agains Somerset in England's domestic One Day Cup. Photo: Northamptonshire

Prithvi Shaw hit another century for Northamptonshire in England's domestic One Day Cup. Photo: Northamptonshire

Press Trust of India Chester-Le-Street
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following a 200 in the previous match, Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred to power Northamptonshire to a six-wicket victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup here on Sunday.
Giving another reminder of his striking powers, Shaw made an unbeaten 125 off just 76 balls with 15 fours and seven sixes.
The Northants chased down a modest 198 with consummate ease.

Also Read

Prithvi Shaw hits double century for Northamptonshire in 50-over match

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

I don't like to change my aggressive batting style says Prithvi Shaw

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

WI vs IND 5th T20: Hard-hitting Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes future success

WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: Start-stop India set Windies a target of 166

Red card in cricket! CPL introduces news rules to contain slow over-rate

WI vs IND 5th T20 Playing 11: No changes for India, Windies bring in Joseph

Virat Kohli refutes reports of his enormous earnings from social media

Shaw has been trying to make a comeback into the India side as the right-hander last played for India in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in 2021.
Shaw had played for West Zone in the season opening Duleep Trophy last month, but failed to make a significant impression.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prithvi Shaw Domestic cricket

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon