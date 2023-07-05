Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been rewarded for their heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they have earned maiden India call-ups in the T20Is format. The two found their names in the 15-member squad announced for the five T20Is to be played on the tour of the West Indies. Rinku Singh, another prolific hitter of the ball, famous after his outstanding performances in the recently concluded IPL, has been ignored. The team would be led by Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav has been named his deputy by the new Senior Men’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the chairman of this committee on July 04, 2023. Also Read: Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023While Rajasthan Royals’ Jaiswal scored 624 runs in 14 innings at an average of 48 and strike rate of 163 in the IPL, Varma, playing for Mumbai Indians, was able to notch up 343 runs at an average of 42.88 and strike rate of 164. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami do not find a mention in this squad, keeping in mind their importance for the ODI World Cup later this year. Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik and Avesh Khan have also made comeback to the T20I set-up while Deepak Hooda has been ousted after a poor outing in the IPL. Also Read: ODI, Test squad for West Indies tour released, Pujara dropped; check hereIndia’s T20I squad for West Indies tour Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.