The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed former off-spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach of the Indian women's team. Al Khadeer, who was the bowling coach of Gujarat Ginats during WPL 2023, will accompany the Indian team for the Bangladesh tour. She was the coach of India's Under 19 team, which won the inaugural edition of the Women's World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.NCA coaches Apurva Desai (batting) and Rajib Dutta (bowling), Subhadeep Ghosh (fielding) will also be part of the Indian team's support staff during the Bangladesh tour. According to a Times of India report, BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee has recommended former domestic player Amol Mazumdar for women's team head coach.However, BCCI is likely to finalise Mazumdar's appointment after the Bangladesh tour. Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Bangladesh. All the matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20Is schedule and match timings:India vs Bangladesh T20IsMatchesDateTime1st T20I9-Jul1:30 PM2nd T20I11-Jul1:30 PM3rd T20I13-Jul1:30 PMIndia Women vs Bangladesh Women T20Is schedule and match timings:India vs Bangladesh T20IsMatchesDateTime1st ODI16-Jul9:00 AM2nd ODI19-Jul9:00 AM3rd ODI22-Jul9:00 AMIndian Squads for Bangladesh Tour 2023:India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.