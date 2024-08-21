Wet outfield delays the start of 1st Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh

A wet outfield delayed the toss in the first test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Umpires were set to make a second inspection at 11:00 a.m. local time as there were still some wet patches on the outfield following early morning rain.

Rawalpindi will also host the second test of the two-match series from Aug. 30. The Pakistan Cricket Board moved that match because of ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium ahead of next year's Champions Trophy.