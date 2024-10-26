Business Standard
Will India chase down 359? List of Highest successful run chases in India

Rohit Sharma and his men face a tall task of chasing down a challenging total on a pitch currently favouring the bowlers.

Bengaluru: Indian captain Rohit Sharma checks the ball during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
After another disappointing display by India with the bat in the first innings of the second Test, the Kiwis have gone on to set a 359-run target for the hosts on day three at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
 
Rohit Sharma and his men face a tall task of chasing down a challenging total on a pitch currently favouring the bowlers. It will be interesting to see whether India’s batting line-up can prevent the Kiwis from securing a maiden Test series win on Indian soil.  Having already lost the 1st Tent in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma and co. will be under some amount of pressure to get the 2nd Test win and avoid an upset at home.  Crucial World Test campionship points are also at stake as India look to make it to the final next year.    
Highest successfull Test run chases in India
Team Target To Win Margin Of Victory Opposition Venue Year
India 387 6 Wickets England Chennai 2008
West Indies 276 5 Wickets India Delhi 1987
India 276 5 Wickets West Indies Delhi 2011
India 261 5 Wickets New Zealand Bengaluru 2012
India 254 2 Wickets Australia Brabourne 1964
India 216 1 Wicket Australia Mohali 2010
England 207 6 Wickets India Delhi 1972
India 207 7 Wickets Australia Bengaluru 2010
India 203 6 Wickets Pakistan Delhi 2007
Australia 194 8 Wickets India Bengaluru 1998
 
 

