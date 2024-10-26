Will India chase down 359? List of Highest successful run chases in India

After another disappointing display by India with the bat in the first innings of the second Test, the Kiwis have gone on to set a 359-run target for the hosts on day three at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Rohit Sharma and his men face a tall task of chasing down a challenging total on a pitch currently favouring the bowlers. It will be interesting to see whether India’s batting line-up can prevent the Kiwis from securing a maiden Test series win on Indian soil. Having already lost the 1st Tent in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma and co. will be under some amount of pressure to get the 2nd Test win and avoid an upset at home. Crucial World Test campionship points are also at stake as India look to make it to the final next year.
|Highest successfull Test run chases in India
|Team
|Target To Win
|Margin Of Victory
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|India
|387
|6 Wickets
|England
|Chennai
|2008
|West Indies
|276
|5 Wickets
|India
|Delhi
|1987
|India
|276
|5 Wickets
|West Indies
|Delhi
|2011
|India
|261
|5 Wickets
|New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|2012
|India
|254
|2 Wickets
|Australia
|Brabourne
|1964
|India
|216
|1 Wicket
|Australia
|Mohali
|2010
|England
|207
|6 Wickets
|India
|Delhi
|1972
|India
|207
|7 Wickets
|Australia
|Bengaluru
|2010
|India
|203
|6 Wickets
|Pakistan
|Delhi
|2007
|Australia
|194
|8 Wickets
|India
|Bengaluru
|1998