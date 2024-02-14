Sensex (    %)
                        
WPL 2024: Original skipper Beth Mooney returns to captain Gujarat Giants

Mooney was named captain for the inaugural season as well but got injured after the first game and could not take further part in the competition. India all-rounder Sneh Rana had led the side earlier

Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants. Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia's Beth Mooney will captain Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League beginning on February 23, the franchise announced on Wednesday.
Mooney was named captain for the inaugural season as well but got injured after the first game and could not take further part in the competition. India all-rounder Sneh Rana had led the side in her absence.
Rana has been named vice-captain for season two.
Gujarat had finished last in the five-team competition in 2023.
"They (Mooney and Rana) will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadee," said the team in a statement.
Gujarat Giants will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on February 25.

Topics : Women's Premier League Cricket Women cricket India

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

