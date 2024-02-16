IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: England eye quick wickets in Rajkot

On Day 2 of India vs England 3rd Test, the onus will be on Ravindra Jadeja to continue from where he left the previous day and push India score beyond 400 runs at Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot. Meanwhile, England will be hoping that James Anderson and Mark Wood produce a magical spell to bowl India out as soon as possible.

India scorecard at the end of Day 1 play

India 1st Inning 326-5 (86 ov) CRR:3.79 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100 Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0 Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b TW Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 110 212 9 2 51.89 Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94 Kuldeep Yadav Not out 1 10 0 0 10 Extras 7 (b 1, Ib 3, w 1, nb 2, p 0) Total 326 (5 wkts, 86 Ov) (Check India vs England Day 2 live scorecard here) Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravichandran Ashwin,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Bowler O M R W NB ECO James Anderson 19 5 51 0 1 2.68 Mark Wood 17 2 69 3 1 4.06 Tom Hartley 23 3 81 1 0 3.52 Joe Root 13 1 68 0 0 5.23 Rehan Ahmed 14 0 53 0 0 3.79

India will resume from 326-5 with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 3rd test Day 2 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

Stay tuned for India vs England live cricket score and match updates here