IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: England eye quick wickets in Rajkot
India vs England live cricket score updates: India will resume from 326-5 with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
On Day 2 of India vs England 3rd Test, the onus will be on Ravindra Jadeja to continue from where he left the previous day and push India score beyond 400 runs at Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot. Meanwhile, England will be hoping that James Anderson and Mark Wood produce a magical spell to bowl India out as soon as possible.
India scorecard at the end of Day 1 play
|India 1st Inning
|326-5 (86 ov) CRR:3.79
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Root b M Wood
|10
|10
|2
|0
|100
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c B Stokes b M Wood
|131
|196
|14
|3
|66.84
|Shubman Gill
|c BT Foakes b M Wood
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Rajat Patidar
|c BM Duckett b TW Hartley
|5
|15
|1
|0
|33.33
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|110
|212
|9
|2
|51.89
|Sarfaraz Khan
|runout (M Wood)
|62
|66
|9
|1
|93.94
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Not out
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Extras
|7 (b 1, Ib 3, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|326 (5 wkts, 86 Ov) (Check India vs England Day 2 live scorecard here)
|Yet to Bat
|Dhruv Jurel,Ravichandran Ashwin,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|James Anderson
|19
|5
|51
|0
|1
|2.68
|Mark Wood
|17
|2
|69
|3
|1
|4.06
|Tom Hartley
|23
|3
|81
|1
|0
|3.52
|Joe Root
|13
|1
|68
|0
|0
|5.23
|Rehan Ahmed
|14
|0
|53
|0
|0
|3.79
India will resume from 326-5 with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 3rd test Day 2 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages for free.
Stay tuned for India vs England live cricket score and match updates here
8:53 AM
Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?
Sarfaraz Khan equalled the record of second fastest fifty on debut for India in Test cricket history. With his 48-ball fifty, he equalled the record created by Hardik Pandya in 2017 Galle Test.
Yuvraj of Patiala's 42-ball fifty against England in 1934 is still a fastest fifty by an Indian player on debut in Test cricket history.
|Fastest fifties for India on debut in Test history
|Player
|Balls
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|Yuvraj of Patiala
|42
|England
|Chennai
|1934
|Hardik Pandya
|48
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|2017
|Sarfaraz Khan
|48
|England
|Rajkot
|2024
|Shikhar Dhawan
|50
|Australia
|Mohali
|2013
|Prithvi Shaw
|56
|West Indies
|Rajkot
|2018
8:43 AM
Will Dhruv Jurel make his debut memorable?
After Sarfaraz Khan's dream debut in Rajkot, the fans will see Dhruv Jurel come out to bat at some point during the day. Dhruv also made some daddy hundreds in the domestic circuit and replaced KS Bharat in the India's Playing 11.
Dhruv, a son of army veteran, started his early cricket career in Noida academy.
READ ABOUT DHRUV's EARLY CRICKETING CAREER
8:29 AM
Here's what has happened on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test
India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made gritty hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan announced his arrival on the big stage with a fluent half-century as India reached 326 for five at stumps on day one of the third Test against England.
With India reduced to 33 for three inside the first hour of play, Rohit (131 off 196) and Jadeja (110 batting off 212) steered the ship through choppy waters with a 204-run partnership.
After the pair was separated, Sarfaraz (62 off 66) scored the joint fastest fifty by an Indian on debut to push India past the 300-run mark.
Jadeja was batting with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (1 batting) at close of play.
In batting friendly conditions, the home team will be looking get near the 500-run mark on day two.
For England, fast bowler Mark Wood (3/69) vindicated his selection as England's second pacer with a two-wicket burst in the morning, accounting for Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0), while spinner Tom Hartley (1/81) got the better of Rajat Patidar (5) to leave India tottering.
TAP HERE FOR THE HIGHLIGHTS
8:24 AM
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England Rajkot Test. India is in good position in the third Test but lost one wicket too many. Can India roar past 400-run mark on the back of Ravindra Jadeja's century or the Three Lions once again dent India batting line-up in the first hour of morning session.
Stay tuned to this space for the latest.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:21 AM IST