IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: England eye quick wickets in Rajkot

India vs England live cricket score updates: India will resume from 326-5 with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.

India vs England live score Day 2 Rajkot Test 2024

On Day 2 of India vs England 3rd Test, the onus will be on Ravindra Jadeja to continue from where he left the previous day and push India score beyond 400 runs at Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot. Meanwhile, England will be hoping that James Anderson and Mark Wood produce a magical spell to bowl India out as soon as possible. 

India scorecard at the end of Day 1 play

India 1st Inning
326-5 (86 ov) CRR:3.79
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100
Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84
Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0
Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b TW Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33
Ravindra Jadeja Not out 110 212 9 2 51.89
Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94
Kuldeep Yadav Not out 1 10 0 0 10
Extras 7 (b 1, Ib 3, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
Total 326 (5 wkts, 86 Ov) (Check India vs England Day 2 live scorecard here)
Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravichandran Ashwin,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
James Anderson 19 5 51 0 1 2.68
Mark Wood 17 2 69 3 1 4.06
Tom Hartley 23 3 81 1 0 3.52
Joe Root 13 1 68 0 0 5.23
Rehan Ahmed 14 0 53 0 0 3.79


India will resume from 326-5 with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease. 

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 3rd test Day 2 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

Stay tuned for India vs England live cricket score and match updates here



8:53 AM

Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?

Sarfaraz Khan equalled the record of second fastest fifty on debut for India in Test cricket history. With his 48-ball fifty, he equalled the record created by Hardik Pandya in 2017 Galle Test. 

Yuvraj of Patiala's 42-ball fifty against England in 1934 is still a fastest fifty by an Indian player on debut in Test cricket history.

Fastest fifties for India on debut in Test history
Player Balls Opposition Ground Year
Yuvraj of Patiala 42 England Chennai 1934
Hardik Pandya 48 Sri Lanka Galle 2017
Sarfaraz Khan 48 England Rajkot 2024
Shikhar Dhawan 50 Australia Mohali 2013
Prithvi Shaw 56 West Indies Rajkot 2018

8:43 AM

Will Dhruv Jurel make his debut memorable?

After Sarfaraz Khan's dream debut in Rajkot, the fans will see Dhruv Jurel come out to bat at some point during the day. Dhruv also made some daddy hundreds in the domestic circuit and replaced KS Bharat in the India's Playing 11.

Dhruv, a son of army veteran, started his early cricket career in Noida academy.

READ ABOUT DHRUV's EARLY CRICKETING CAREER 
8:29 AM

Here's what has happened on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made gritty hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan announced his arrival on the big stage with a fluent half-century as India reached 326 for five at stumps on day one of the third Test against England.
 
With India reduced to 33 for three inside the first hour of play, Rohit (131 off 196) and Jadeja (110 batting off 212) steered the ship through choppy waters with a 204-run partnership.
 
After the pair was separated, Sarfaraz (62 off 66) scored the joint fastest fifty by an Indian on debut to push India past the 300-run mark.
 
Jadeja was batting with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (1 batting) at close of play.
 
In batting friendly conditions, the home team will be looking get near the 500-run mark on day two.
 
For England, fast bowler Mark Wood (3/69) vindicated his selection as England's second pacer with a two-wicket burst in the morning, accounting for Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0), while spinner Tom Hartley (1/81) got the better of Rajat Patidar (5) to leave India tottering.

TAP HERE FOR THE HIGHLIGHTS
8:24 AM

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England Rajkot Test. India is in good position in the third Test but lost one wicket too many. Can India roar past 400-run mark on the back of Ravindra Jadeja's century or the Three Lions once again dent India batting line-up in the first hour of morning session. 

Stay tuned to this space for the latest.
Topics : Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Ravindra Jadeja R Ashwin kuldeep yadav James Anderson Mark Wood Joe Root Ben Stokes Jonny Bairstow Mohammed Siraj

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

