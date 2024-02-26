Sensex (    %)
                        
WPL 2024: UP vs Delhi Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details

WPL 2024 today's match, UP W vs DC W Playing 11: Both teams are coming into the game after losing their respective opening fixtures in the WPL 2024

The UP Women vs DC Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

In today's match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, UP Warriorz will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Both teams are coming into the game after losing their respective opening fixtures in the WPL 2024. While Delhi failed to defend five runs off the last ball, UP could not hit the required five off the last delivery against RCB.

Women's Premier League 2024: GG vs MI Playing 11
Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey.

UP Warriorz Playing 11 probables: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor

UP Warriorz vs  Delhi Capitals head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played- 2
UP Warriorz Won- 0
Delhi Capitals Won- 2

Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana.


Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

UP Warriroz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UP vs DC Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

UP Warriroz will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 on February 26.

What is the venue of the UP vs Delhi WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host UP W vs DC women match. 

At what time will the live toss between UPW vs DC W WPL match take place?

The UP Warriroz vs Delhi Capitals Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the Warriorz vs Capitals WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Warriorz vs Capitals game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the UP vs DC Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Women vs DC Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD. 

How do you watch the live streaming of UP Women vs DC Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

