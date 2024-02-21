Sensex (    %)
                        
Women's Premier League: UP Warriorz SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

With four world-class players in Healy, Deepti, Ecclestone and McGrath and a quality support cast in Grace Harris, Wyatt and young gun Dinesh, Warriorz are prime contenders

UP Warriorz WPL 2024. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
UP Warriorz, a team full of great all-rounders like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Tahila McGrath, did well last season, but not well enough to reach the finals. With four wins and four losses in their kitty, the Alyssa Healy-led side managed to reach the playoffs. This time around they would look to go one better having added young talents like Vrinda Dinesh to their squad. 

Strength 
The biggest strength of Warriorz is their allr-unders. Between Australia’s McGrath, India’s Deepti and Enland’s Eccelstone, they have a combination that every team would wish for. A fast bowler who can bat at number four, an off-spinner who can bat at five and a left-arm spinner at number seven. 

This gives the team to play three more specialists on the side this is where the likes of Danni Wyatt and Dinesh would come in handy as they would not be worried about what would happen down the order and can go all-out at the top. 

Weakness

Their weakness is in the fast-bowling department where they do not have anyone established apart from McGrath. In the powerplay, it would be hard for spinners like Deepti and Ecclestone to contain and if they would look to contain the batters, wickets would be hard to come by as well. 

Other pacers like Anjali Sarvani and S Yashasri would have to step up to make sure that McGrath has the right support and Healy has more options to fall back on. 

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Schedule

Match No. Date Day Match Time (IST) Venue
1 February 24, 2024 Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
2 February 26, 2024 Monday UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
3 February 28, 2024 Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
4 March 1, 2024 Friday UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
5 March 4, 2024 Monday UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
6 March 7, 2024 Thursday UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
7 March 8, 2024 Friday Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
8 March 11, 2024 Monday MI V RCB 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Opportunity 

With four world-class players in Healy, Deepti, Ecclestone and McGrath and a quality support cast in Grace Harris, Wyatt and young gun Dinesh, it is the biggest opportunity for the Warriors to convert their potential into their strength and win the title. Apart from that, it is also an opportunity for Sri Lankan star Chamari Athapaththu. Not being picked in the original auction, Athapaththu, who has been in terrific form and featured in the ICC teams of the year for both ODIs and T20Is,l would be looking to prove a point and this is a great opportunity for her.  

Threat

The biggest threat to Warriorz would be their inability to cope in case someone from the Fabulous Four gets injured. They do not have great replacements for their all-rounders Deepti McGrath and Ecclestone. Thus, injury could be their biggest threat.

UP Warriorz player and their salary
Player name Salary (rupees)
Vrinda Dinesh 1.3 Crore
Gouher Sultana 30 Lakh
Dani Wyatt 30 Lakh
Saima Thakor 10 Lakh
Poonam Khemnar 10 Lakh
Alyssa Healy 70 Lakh
Anjali Sarvani 55 Lakh
Deepti Sharma 2.6 Crore
Grace Harris 75 Lakh
Kiran Navgire 30 Lakh
Chamari Athapaththu 10 Lakh
Laxmi Yadav 10 lakh
Parshavi Chopra 10 lakh
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 40 Lakh
S. Yashasri 10 lakh
Shweta Sehrawat 40 Lakh
Tahlia Mcgrath 1.4 Crore
Sophie Ecclestone 1.8 Crore
