Women's Premier League: UP Warriorz SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

UP Warriorz, a team full of great all-rounders like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Tahila McGrath, did well last season, but not well enough to reach the finals. With four wins and four losses in their kitty, the Alyssa Healy-led side managed to reach the playoffs. This time around they would look to go one better having added young talents like Vrinda Dinesh to their squad.

Strength

The biggest strength of Warriorz is their allr-unders. Between Australia’s McGrath, India’s Deepti and Enland’s Eccelstone, they have a combination that every team would wish for. A fast bowler who can bat at number four, an off-spinner who can bat at five and a left-arm spinner at number seven.

This gives the team to play three more specialists on the side this is where the likes of Danni Wyatt and Dinesh would come in handy as they would not be worried about what would happen down the order and can go all-out at the top.

Weakness

Their weakness is in the fast-bowling department where they do not have anyone established apart from McGrath. In the powerplay, it would be hard for spinners like Deepti and Ecclestone to contain and if they would look to contain the batters, wickets would be hard to come by as well.





UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Schedule



Match No. Date Day Match Time (IST) Venue 1 February 24, 2024 Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 2 February 26, 2024 Monday UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 3 February 28, 2024 Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 4 March 1, 2024 Friday UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 5 March 4, 2024 Monday UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 6 March 7, 2024 Thursday UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7 March 8, 2024 Friday Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 8 March 11, 2024 Monday MI V RCB 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Other pacers like Anjali Sarvani and S Yashasri would have to step up to make sure that McGrath has the right support and Healy has more options to fall back on.

Opportunity

With four world-class players in Healy, Deepti, Ecclestone and McGrath and a quality support cast in Grace Harris, Wyatt and young gun Dinesh, it is the biggest opportunity for the Warriors to convert their potential into their strength and win the title. Apart from that, it is also an opportunity for Sri Lankan star Chamari Athapaththu. Not being picked in the original auction, Athapaththu, who has been in terrific form and featured in the ICC teams of the year for both ODIs and T20Is,l would be looking to prove a point and this is a great opportunity for her.

Threat