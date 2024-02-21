Women's Premier League: UP Warriorz SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

UP Warriorz, a team full of great all-rounders like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Tahila McGrath, did well last season, but not well enough to reach the finals. With four wins and four losses in their kitty, the Alyssa Healy-led side managed to reach the playoffs. This time around they would look to go one better having added young talents like Vrinda Dinesh to their squad.
Strength
The biggest strength of Warriorz is their allr-unders. Between Australia’s McGrath, India’s Deepti and Enland’s Eccelstone, they have a combination that every team would wish for. A fast bowler who can bat at number four, an off-spinner who can bat at five and a left-arm spinner at number seven.
This gives the team to play three more specialists on the side this is where the likes of Danni Wyatt and Dinesh would come in handy as they would not be worried about what would happen down the order and can go all-out at the top.
Weakness
Their weakness is in the fast-bowling department where they do not have anyone established apart from McGrath. In the powerplay, it would be hard for spinners like Deepti and Ecclestone to contain and if they would look to contain the batters, wickets would be hard to come by as well.
Other pacers like Anjali Sarvani and S Yashasri would have to step up to make sure that McGrath has the right support and Healy has more options to fall back on.
Opportunity
With four world-class players in Healy, Deepti, Ecclestone and McGrath and a quality support cast in Grace Harris, Wyatt and young gun Dinesh, it is the biggest opportunity for the Warriors to convert their potential into their strength and win the title. Apart from that, it is also an opportunity for Sri Lankan star Chamari Athapaththu. Not being picked in the original auction, Athapaththu, who has been in terrific form and featured in the ICC teams of the year for both ODIs and T20Is,l would be looking to prove a point and this is a great opportunity for her.
Threat
The biggest threat to Warriorz would be their inability to cope in case someone from the Fabulous Four gets injured. They do not have great replacements for their all-rounders Deepti McGrath and Ecclestone. Thus, injury could be their biggest threat.