Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / WPL: England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru

WPL: England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Known for her powerful batting and agility in the field, Danielle Wyatt brings extensive experience and skill to the RCB lineup.

Women's Premier League

Women's Premier League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced a key addition to their squad with the acquisition of celebrated English cricketer Danielle Wyatt-Hodge in a cash trade. This strategic move marks an essential step in RCB’s journey towards excellence in the Women’s Premier League.
 
Known for her powerful batting and agility in the field, Danielle Wyatt brings extensive experience and skill to the RCB lineup. “With her impressive record in international cricket, she’s set to make a strong impact on our team as we aim for another successful season,” said Luke Williams, Head Coach of RCB's Women’s Team.
 
Wyatt has been in outstanding form recently, consistently contributing to her team’s success. In limited-overs cricket, she has amassed a substantial run tally, often averaging between 30 and 40, with top scores between 50 and 80. Her aggressive batting style is evident in her strike rates, which typically exceed 100 in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 130 in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
 
 
“Danielle is a game-changer and a fantastic athlete,” said RCB captain Smriti Mandhana. “Her skills and competitive mindset are a perfect fit for our team’s vision. We’re thrilled to welcome her to RCB and look forward to the energy she’ll bring,” she added.
 
RCB’s management is fully committed to assembling a strong and competitive team that reflects the passion of their fans and the essence of cricket. Wyatt’s inclusion underscores RCB’s dedication to strengthening their performance on the field.

Also Read

Saurav Ganguly, Ganguly

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly named as Director of Cricket at JSW Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team captain Smriti Mandhana, men's team captain Faf du Plessis and player Virat Kohli present an RCB jersey to Norwegian DJ Alan Walker during the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday,

Amol Muzumdar belives WPL is great supply chain for Indian women's cricket

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans' ownership up for grabs: Adani, Torrent lead the race

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match underway

Tata power

Tata Power board okays Rs 5,666 crore for 1,000 MW pumped storage project

Topics : Women's Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon