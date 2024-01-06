Sensex (    %)
                        
WTC Points Table: Australia take top spot, India drop to second place

Pat Cummins' side is 2.09 percentage points ahead of Rohit Sharma's India, who have 54.16 points

ashes australia cricket

Photo: Twitter/@CricketAus

Press Trust of India Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia, following their eight-wicket win in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Sydney are on 56.25 percentage points and have pushed India to the second spot in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings issued by ICC on Saturday.
Pat Cummins' side is 2.09 percentage points ahead of Rohit Sharma's India, who have 54.16 points.
India, though, have played just four Tests during the current WTC cycle, while Australia have played eight.
India had taken the top spot following their memorable seven-wicket win against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this week, but Australia crushed Pakistan on Saturday at the SCG to displace India at the top.
Australia are the reigning World Test champions, having beaten India in the final at The Oval last summer.
Australia will next play a two-Test series against the West Indies at home, while India will be up against England in five home Tests.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

