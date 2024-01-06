Sensex (    %)
                        
PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers to win over U Mumba

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers rode on skipper Arjun Deshwal's 'super 10' to overcome U Mumba 41-31 in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Saturday

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, PKL 9

Jaipur Pink Panthers. File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers rode on skipper Arjun Deshwal's 'super 10' to overcome U Mumba 41-31 in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Saturday.
Arjun (17 raid points) and Ankush (6 tackle points) were the main contributors in Panthers' win, while for U Mumba, Guman Singh (13 raid points) was the star performer.
Playing on home turf, U Mumba struggled in the first half and relied on Guman's raids. He scored 10 of U Mumba's 13 points in the first 20 minutes as the defence managed just one tackle point.
The Panthers were also shaky in defence but their raiding unit, comprising Arjun, V Ajith and Bhavani Rajput, came to their rescue.
Arjun produced the first 'all out' as the Panthers took a 12-5 lead in the seventh minute.
Minutes later, Ajith struck to give Panthers an 18-9 lead. Guman brought up his 'super 10' in the 16th minute and also crossed the 300 raid-point mark, but his side continued to trail by nine points at the break.
Another raid from Arjun early in the second half saw him reach a 'super 10' and become the first raider to cross 100 raid points this season.
It took the Panthers eight minutes into the second half to inflict an 'all out' as Arjun's 2-point raid and Reza Mirbagheri's tackle put them in the driver's seat. They led 33-19 with 12 minutes left on the clock.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

