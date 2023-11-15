IND-NZ semis: How New Zealand could stop India's World Cup 2023 juggernaut





Check India vs New Zealand semifinal full scorecard here India aim to make 10 out of 10 when Rohit Sharma's men lock horns with their nemesis New Zealand in the semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 . India were the only team that won all their league phase with their first game vs Australia saw the batting line-up. After being reduced to 5-3, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship, with the latter taking the team home.





ALSO READ: World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel India never blinked after that, and despite missing the services of Hardik Pandya, they delivered in every department. But now it is the knockout games. India have been the dominant side and have reached the semifinal stage in the past two editions. However, in the last four stage, India were outplayed by the opposition, which crushed the dreams of billions of fans.

Here's how New Zealand could stop India's Juggernaut:

Win toss and bat first

Though the toss is not in the hands of any captain, Kane Williamson would be hoping to win the toss and bat first. The Wankhede wicket offers something to everybody: the bowlers and the batters. The ball comes nicely onto the bat in the afternoon, and the ball swings for 15 overs during the second innings. Most of the games at Wankhede Stadium in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 have been done and dusted in the first 15 overs of the second innings, barring the Afghanistan vs Australia game when Maxwell took his team to victory single-handedly.

Toss advantage?

Stats in the first powerplay for each inning at the Wankhede during the 2023 World Cup

1st innings



Average score: 209

Wickets: 5

Average: 41.80

2nd innings



Average score: 168

Wickets: 17

Rachin Ravindra, the bowler, a threat for Team India

In times when part-time spinners are going extinct due to extra fielders inside the 30-yard circle from 11-40 overs, Rachin Ravindra has been a big boost to the Kiwis. Ravindra has amassed over 500 runs with the bat, but he also didn't allow the batters to go hammer and tongs in the middle over, not even conceding runs run a ball.

India batting mainstay Virat Kohli has had an extended batting session against left-arm spinners in the nets leading to the India vs New Zealand semifinal, depicting he is conscious that left-arm spinner could trouble him.

Mitchell Santner, the conventional spinner

India have always been regarded as the best player of spin, but lately, the batters have failed to play them out. In the 2019 World Cup semifinal, Santner conceded only 34 runs in Manchester in his ten overs, taking two wickets as well. With India not having a left-hander in the top 6, Santner is a significant threat, given his 15 of 16 victims in ICC World Cup 2023 have been right-hand batters.

The long tail of Team India

India have been so dominating that it has not been adequately tested under pressure. While chasing, the long, vulnerable tails were called to service in one game against Kiwis in Dharamsala. India head coach Rahul Dravid said during the tournament that bowlers were also batting in nets for extended period, so that they could chip in with bat when it required

What if one of the five bowlers has an off-day

With India opting to play five regular bowlers since Pandya's availability, Kiwi batters should target one of the five bowlers and put India in a precarious situation, which could put India under immense pressure.