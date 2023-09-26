Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray
BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights
Asia Cup: Jay Shah explains why Sri Lanka was chosen as venue and not UAE
Asia Cup 2023: PCB miffed with ACC president Jay Shah's schedule reveal
ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates
Virat one of greats, no chance of stealing number 3 spot from him: Iyer
India heading to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as number one ODI side
Surya, Iyer and Gill guide India to highest ODI score against Australia
Visa delay for World Cup forces Pakistan to cancel Dubai bonding trip
CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir says, beating Australia must to lifet the trophy