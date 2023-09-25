close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

India heading to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as number one ODI side

India is placed at the top spot with 117 rating points, while Pakistan sit at second with 115 rating points. Australia, on the other hand, slipped further and is third with 110 points

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches announced. Photo: ICC

ICC World Cup 2023 | Photo: ICC

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Courtesy of their resounding win over Australia in the second ODI at Indore, India will go into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with momentum on their side.
India's win in Indore has ensured that they go into the Cricket World Cup as the No. 1 side in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. Before the start of the series, The Men in Blue needed at least two wins to go into the marquee event at home at the top.
India reached the ODI Rankings summit after winning the first ODI against Australia at Mohali. They will now continue to reign supreme across all formats as the number one team, having already occupied the top spot in Tests and T20Is.
India is placed at the top spot with 117 rating points, while Pakistan sit at second with 115 rating points. Australia, on the other hand, slipped further and is third with 110 points.
This is only the second time in men's cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Prior to this, only South Africa had achieved the feat back in August 2012.
India needed to win the second ODI to ensure their reign at the top of the rankings continues and they did it in some style with a thorough all-round performance.

Also Read

Australia World Cup probables: Marnus Labuschagne's name not in the list

Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

Surya, Iyer and Gill guide India to highest ODI score against Australia

Visa delay for World Cup forces Pakistan to cancel Dubai bonding trip

CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir says, beating Australia must to lifet the trophy

World Cup winners to get $4 million, runners-up to recieve $2 million: ICC

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan announce squad; Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by Australia. A 200-run partnership for second wicket between Shubman Gill (104 in 97 balls, six fours and four sixes) and Shreyas Iyer (105 in 90 balls, 11 fours and three sixes) laid the foundation for something big. Later, half-centuries from skipper KL Rahul (52 in 38 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (72* in 37 balls with six fours and six sixes) and a cameo from Ishan Kishan (31 in 18 balls with two fours and two sixes) pushed India to 399/5 in 50 overs.
Cameron Green took two wickets for Australia but gave away 103 runs. Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.
In the chase of 400, Australia was reduced to 9/2 and rain interrupted the action. Following resumption of action, the target was 317 in 33 overs.
An 80-run stand between David Warner (53 in 39 balls, seven fours and a six) and Marnus Labuschagne (27) stabilised the innings a bit. But after this, wickets kept falling and the Aussies sunk to 140/8.
A 77-run explosive partnership between Abbott (54 in 36 balls with four boundaries and five sixes) and Josh Hazlewood (23) entertained the audience, but the Aussies were bundled out for 217 in 28.2 overs, losing by 99 runs.
Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3/41, with his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja getting 3/42. Prasidh Krishna got two wickets while Mohammed Shami got one.
India has won the series 2-0 with one match to go.
Shreyas Iyer was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cricket ICC World Cup sports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon