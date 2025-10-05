An uncertain pivot: India's energy sector battles taxes, global turmoil

India’s brittle energy security is inextricably linked to two opposing paradigms — fossil fuels, and the transition to green energy. The first powers the present; the second paves the way for Viksit Bharat in 2047. But for now, both are in jeopardy — buffeted by geopolitics on one side and dependency on the other. Muddling the mix are domestic taxes.

Energy security was what was occupying the minds of officials from India’s oil ministry in 2024 when they burnt the midnight oil for months — consulting global oil majors and state oil companies to understand why no international oil company