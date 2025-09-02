Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Boon or bane? Early rains helps kharif sowing, but surplus could damp mood

Boon or bane? Early rains helps kharif sowing, but surplus could damp mood

Above-normal monsoon this year has seen surge in kharif planting, driving up fertiliser demand, but heavy rains in northern states have also ruined standing crops, while floods have killed hundreds

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
premium

The result of all this is strong kharif sowing, brimming reservoirs and water bodies, and food root zone soil moisture that is likely to aid in rabi planting. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The southwest monsoon has entered the home stretch, with September being the last month in its four-month journey over India.
 
But going by all indicators, September will likely also be a surplus monsoon month, as predicted by the IMD. In other words, monsoon 2025 is set to exit with a bang and not a whimper.
 
Additionally, the typical monsoon withdrawal in September no longer starts from the first week; officially, that date has now shifted to September 17, after the month's halfway mark. Clearly, the monsoon is here to stay for some time now.
 
IMD data shows that since the
Topics : Farming Kharif Agriculture
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon