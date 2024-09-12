Business Standard
Home / Economy / Analysis / Boost for govt spending on welfare, infrastructure as crude prices plunge

Boost for govt spending on welfare, infrastructure as crude prices plunge

Crude oil futures dipped to the lowest this week in nearly three years, wiping out all the gains made earlier this year after seasonal demand for crude from China did not materialise as expected

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on
Premium

S Dinakar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on. Alternatively, it will help Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum boost profitability at the pump even as the margins from processing crude into fuels decline.

The plunge in crude oil levels to near three-year lows this week at $70/bbl, a $20/bbl decline in five months, will also come as a relief to a government which is boosting spending on welfare and infrastructure.
 
“Low oil prices can help lift the

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon