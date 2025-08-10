Centre wants states to support exporters hit by Donald Trump tariff

The commerce and industry ministry is set to reach out to export-oriented states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, urging them to support labour-intensive sectors hit by the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US government.

Exporters have warned that the US tariff hike poses a setback, affecting nearly 55 per cent of India’s shipments to the American market. Apparel and leather exporters are expected to be the worst hit, particularly as this is the period when orders for the festival season are typically placed.

“While the Centre is already exploring options to support exporters, state governments of