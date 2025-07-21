Chhattisgarh passes Jan Vishwas Bill, boosts ease of doing business

In a major step towards creating a business-friendly environment, the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Jan Vishwas Bill marking a key step towards improving ease of doing business and living in the state.

With the passage of the Bill, Chhattisgarh emerges as the second state to decriminalise offences following Madhya Pradesh which passed this legislation back in December last year.

The Bill aims to decriminalise minor technical violations by citizens and business owners — many of which stemmed from outdated British-era laws. Offences committed under the newly introduced bill will attract monetary penalties instead of criminal charges. It