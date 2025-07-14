Chhattisgarh govt gives a breather to small traders, waives VAT dues

In a move to encourage ease of doing business for small traders in Chhattisgarh, the state government has decided to waive pending value-added tax (VAT) dues up to ₹25,000 in cases that are more than 10 years old.

Multiple amendments to Goods and Services Tax (GST) provisions will also be introduced under the broader agenda of improving business. In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the drafts of the Chhattisgarh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Chhattisgarh Settlement of Outstanding Tax, Interest and Penalty (Amendment) Bill 2025 were approved. Both legislations will be