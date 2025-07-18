ED arrests ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in Chhattisgarh liquor case scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor scam, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Chaitanya was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following fresh raids at his residence in Bhilai town, located in the Durg district. Both father and son live at the same address. Officials told PTI that he was arrested under Section 19 of the PMLA for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation during the search operations.
The arrest came just hours after ED teams searched the Baghel residence again, acting on new evidence in the case. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside the premises, and some supporters of the Congress party also gathered at the site.
Earlier in March, similar raids were conducted at Chaitanya Baghel’s residence.
Bhupesh Baghel links raids to assembly proceedings
Reacting to the raids, Bhupesh took to X and linked the ED's actions to the ongoing state assembly session. He suggested that the timing of the raids was politically motivated. "Today is the last day of the state legislative (monsoon) session. The issue of trees being felled for Adani in Tamnar was scheduled to be raised (in the House). Saheb has sent ED to Bhilai Niwas," said a message posted by his office on X.
Earlier this month, the former chief minister had visited Tamnar tehsil in Raigarh district and expressed support for villagers protesting against tree cutting for a coal mining project.
The liquor scam
According to the ED, the alleged liquor scam took place between 2019 and 2022, during the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh. The agency claims the scam led to a loss of over ₹2,100 crore to the state exchequer and benefited a liquor syndicate.
Chaitanya Baghel is suspected to be one of the recipients of the proceeds from this scam, the ED has said.
In this case, several high-profile arrests have already been made, including former minister and Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma, Anwar Dhebar (brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar), former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, and Indian Telecom Service officer Arunpati Tripathi.
The ED had initially registered a case based on an Income Tax Department complaint, but in 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the agency’s first ECIR (equivalent to an FIR). Subsequently, the ED asked the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB) to register a fresh FIR based on new material. This was done on January 17 last year — shortly after the BJP defeated the Congress in the 2023 state elections.
The new FIR named 70 individuals and entities, including former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma and former chief secretary Vivek Dhand.
The ED has alleged that the illegal profits made through liquor sales were distributed "as per the directions from the highest political executives of the state". So far, assets worth around ₹205 crore belonging to various accused have been attached as part of the ongoing investigation.
