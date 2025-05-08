CPI base year revision for agri and rural workers may push up minimum wages

As the day comes to an end, Santosh Lal (44) waits outside his contractor's cabin for his wage. Some others join him. They’ve been manning furnaces, cutting machines and drills throughout the day at this glass-making unit in a dusty industrial pocket of West Delhi.

Unaware of the recent Delhi government decision to hike the minimum wages in the national capital, Lal and his fellow workers continue to receive the same wage as three years ago when they started working in the unit.

“It’s a great respite that the contractor didn't cut my wage. Last month, due to some problems