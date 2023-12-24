Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CRISIL analysis: Moderation in input prices to ease pressure on margins

Apart from creating a presence in generics, larger players are also developing specialty products, biosimilars, and complex generics, which will be key medium-term growth drivers for the industry

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Premium

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

CRISIL Research
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
After growing by 10 per cent in 2022-23, the pharmaceutical sector is projected to grow by 7-9 per cent this financial year (2023-24) and 8-10 per cent in the next, led by sustained healthy growth in export demand, especially for formulations, and largely steady domestic demand.
 
The export market, which accounts for approximately 52 per cent of the industry, logged a healthy growth of about 11 per cent last financial year (in rupee terms). It is projected to grow by 9-11 per cent this financial year and 10-12 per cent in the next, likely led by new product launches, better

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Nifty Metal in overbought zone, Nifty Pharma could see minor correction

Nine states, 2 UTs see rising fiscal deficits post-pandemic: PHDCCI report

Will India reassess its position on China-backed Asian trade bloc RCEP?

Growth momentum continues, but private consumption and capex weak

The great employment question: Is the job market shrinking or transforming?

Railway capex budget rules encourage finance ministry to expand model

Topics : Crisil pharmaceutical firms Pharma sector stocks technical analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon