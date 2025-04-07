Datanomics: MPC meets to spur economic growth amid heightened uncertainty

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is meeting from Monday for three days to set the policy rate and other instruments amid fears of high inflation and low growth in the major economies of the world due to the imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration.
The monetary policy panel is widely expected to cut the repo rate in line with its previous decision, which perhaps reflected the change of guard at the RBI, even though the decisions are taken on a majority vote of the six-member committee.
The Economic