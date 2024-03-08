Gender to education and income: India's political gap is narrowing

Until 1996, Americans in rural and urban areas voted similarly in elections pitting the country’s two main parties against each other. Now, rural America is more likely to support Republicans and urban areas Democrats.

The Right versus Left phenomenon may be playing out differently in India where divides based on region, gender, education and income appear flattening.

The analysis looked at numbers from the World Political Cleavages and Inequality database, which tracks surveys on political attitudes in more than 40 countries. It examined support for Left parties across different categories of voters. The analysis covers the latest available figures for India and